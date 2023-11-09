

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Santander UK, a unit of financial services business Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) on Thursday announced the appointment of Angel Santodomingo as Chief Financial Officer.



Angel would be reporting to CEO Mike Regnier, and would assume his role in December, in anticipation of receipt of regulatory approval.



Angel would also be appointed Executive Director of Santander UK Group Holdings plc and Santander UK plc, effective from the later date of receipt of regulatory approval or 1 January 2024.



Angel has nearly 40 years of experience in financial services and has worked within the Santander Group for nearly 20 years. He is currently Group Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff to the Executive Chair of Banco Santander, Ana Botín.



He joined the Santander Group in 2005 as Head of International Developments and Asset Management and in 2014 was appointed CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Santander S.A. (Brazil) before returning to Spain and his current role in 2023.



Angel replaces Duke Dayal who had held the role of CFO at Santander UK since 2019.



