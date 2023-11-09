Despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds and a subdued Canadian property market, Information Services Corporation (ISC) demonstrated year-on-year top-line and adjusted EBITDA growth in Q323. This was largely attributable to the MSA extension, augmented by sustained organic growth of the Services division. Net income was affected by heightened net finance costs, as a result of a rise in net debt from the C$150m upfront payment for the MSA extension. Nevertheless, ISC remains on a trajectory of securing new contracts and management reaffirms its FY23 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We maintain our forecasts and valuation of C$37, implying 79% upside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...