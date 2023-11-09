

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear maker, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the third-quarter of 2023, amidst an increase in revenue.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of 43.310 million euros or 0,52 euro per share, higher than 33.502 million euros or 0,40 euro per share, registered for the same period of 2022.



Pre-tax result was at 64.997 million euros as against last year's 51.955 million euros.



Result before interest, taxes, and depreciations rose to 130.355 million euros from 96.106 million euros a year ago.



External sales were at 601.6 million euros, higher than last year's 536.4 million euros.



Consolidated sales climbed to 526.4 million euros as against 462.7 million in 2022.



Total consolidated sales improved to 520.997 million euros from previous year's 465.548 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects external sales of around 2.3 billion euros, a 13 percent increase from the previous year. The Group projects its consolidated sales to increase to approximately 2 billion euros.



Fielmann forecast EBITDA of around 400 million euros, up 18 percent from 2022.



The Group anticipates its earnings before taxes to rise to over 190 million euros, which also corresponds to growth of 18 percent from last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken