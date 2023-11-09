

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: -$38.80 million in Q3 vs. $80.10 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.01 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $1.51 billion in Q3 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.36 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.12 Full year revenue guidance: $5.70 Bln



