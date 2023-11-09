

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $26.61 to $28.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $31.00 to $32.94 per share on net sales between $7.48 billion and $7.68 billion.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $31.15 per share on revenues of $7.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a special cash dividend of $35.00 on each outstanding share of common stock and cash dividend equivalent payments under options granted under its stock options plans. The record date for the special dividend is November 20, 2023, and the payment date for the dividend is November 27, 2023.



