WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) reported third quarter combined net income of $19.4 million compared to a GAAP loss of $50.5 million, last year. Non-GAAP adjusted combined net loss was $107.2 million compared to a non-GAAP loss of $9.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted combined operating profit was $95.0 million, an increase of 58.3%.
Third quarter combined total net sales were $943.4 million compared to GAAP sales of $810.4 million, last year. Net sales were up 17.1% on non-GAAP basis, from prior year
Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf CEO, said: 'We delivered strong third quarter financial results, growing revenue 17.1%, improving gross profit 20.1%, and operating profit 58.3% from the prior-year period.'
The company said it is tracking toward the top half of the full-year financial outlook ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
