

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) announced the acquisition of Fera Pets, Inc., a vet-founded pet supplement company. General Mills noted that this represents its first step into the pet supplement category and first acquisition by newly launched growth equity fund.



Fera Pets offers a veterinarian-formulated line of pet-approved supplements. It is led by Michelle Dulake and Emily Hsu.



Fera Pets will become part of General Mills' new growth equity fund. This growth fund is the third pillar of Gold Medal Ventures, General Mills' disruptive innovation ecosystem.



