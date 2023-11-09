Regulatory News:
SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALSMA), a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2024.
Events
Dates
2023 full-year revenue
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
2023 full-year results
Tuesday April 16, 2024
Annual general meeting
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
2024 first-half revenue
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
2024 first-half results
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
This preliminary agenda may be modified. Each publication will be released after market close.
About SMAIO
A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.
SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.
SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.
Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.
For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com
Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris
ISIN: FR0014005I80
Ticker: ALSMA
