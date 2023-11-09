Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALSMA), a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2024.

Events Dates 2023 full-year revenue Tuesday, January 23, 2024 2023 full-year results Tuesday April 16, 2024 Annual general meeting Tuesday, June 18, 2024 2024 first-half revenue Tuesday, July 16, 2024 2024 first-half results Tuesday, October 15, 2024

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.

SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.

SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.

Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

