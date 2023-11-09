CNH Industrial Donates $1 Million To Build New Space for Habitat for Humanity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial, through its Foundation, recently donated a $1 million grant to help renovate a former West Racine Piggly Wiggly into the new Racine Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The 20,000-square-foot building is expected to open as the ReStore in 2024.

Rex Hamilton, director of Development and Communications at the CNH Industrial Foundation said, "Racine Habitat for Humanity and the CNH Industrial Foundation are breaking new and historic ground with their ongoing partnership.

"The new ReStore location will allow Racine Habitat's work to expand not only in the size of the store," he added, "but also in its days of operation, and capacity to efficiently serve both the shopper and donor with first-class hospitality.

"While our retail operation will see changes, our mission remains the same," Hamilton said. "Our new ReStore will further strengthen our commitment to fuel the construction of new, affordable homes from the revenue generated from sales.

John Crowell, CNH Industrial Foundation President, added his thoughts on the significance of this project, "Racine is a very special community for the CNH Industrial family," Crowell said.

"Given the company's continued robust volunteerism with Racine Habitat for Humanity, and the CNH Industrial Foundation's dedication over the years to supporting this cause and the mission of Habitat organizations across North America, this is a proud moment," he said. "We are excited to support this project to help drive long-term impact and community wellbeing in Racine for years to come."

Racine Habitat has been in operation since 1987, recently building and selling its 110th habitat home. A solid and growing partnership with CNH and the CNH Industrial Foundation has existed for several years. This donation is representative of the company's commitment to empowering local communities and supporting cause initiatives that enact positive change.

