

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $90 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $133 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $1.29 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $90 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



