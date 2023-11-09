

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $13.35 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $10.33 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $143.97 million from $112.25 million last year.



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $13.35 Mln. vs. $10.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $143.97 Mln vs. $112.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $170 to $174 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $570 to $574 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken