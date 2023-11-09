

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$33.93 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$37.78 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 95.7% to $0.39 million from $9.15 million last year.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$33.93 Mln. vs. -$37.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $0.39 Mln vs. $9.15 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken