

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):



Earnings: -$0.75 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.82 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.77 in Q3 vs. -$24.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q3 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.70



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken