SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):
Earnings: -$0.75 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.82 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.77 in Q3 vs. -$24.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.33 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q3 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.70
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX