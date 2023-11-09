

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):



Earnings: -$55.6 million in Q1 vs. $64.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.43 in Q1 vs. $1.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.3 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $237.7 million in Q1 vs. $448.1 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $220 to $250 Mln



