

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $90.6 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $118.7 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $219.3 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $945.3 million from $953.3 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $90.6 Mln. vs. $118.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $945.3 Mln vs. $953.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $0.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $960 - $985 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken