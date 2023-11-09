

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IKEA has expanded the recall of mirrors due to the risk of getting cut. In addition to about the 22,400 previously recalled in March, IKEA is recalling about 14,600 in the US and about 10,500 in Canada.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic fittings that attach to the recalled mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.



IKEA said it has received 10 incident reports globally in addition to the 55 reported in the previous recall, and one report of the plastic fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall in the U.S. in addition to the one in the previous recall. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves all sizes of Lettan flat mirrors. The mirrors are frameless, about 38 inches high and were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. Alternatively, customers can return the mirror to any IKEA store for a full refund.



