

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Friday release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is called unchanged from Q2, higher by 0.1 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year.



China will see new loan data, with forecasts suggesting a total of CNY650.0 billion, down from CNY2.310 trillion previously.



Malaysia will release September figures for current account and Q3 numbers for gross domestic product. The current account saw a surplus of MYR9.10 billion in August. GDP is expected to expand 3.3 percent on year, up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will provide October figures for its M2 money stocks, with forecasts suggesting a steady annual reading at 2.4 percent.



