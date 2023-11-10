BPEA EQT to commence Tender Offer to privatize Benesse Holdings, Inc. in partnership with its founding family

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII ("BPEA EQT") has agreed to partner with the founding family of Benesse Holdings, Inc. ("Benesse", or the "Company", ticker symbol: TSE 9783) to commence a Tender Offer to privatize the Company. Benesse is Japan's leading education and nursing care provider and is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Company's board of directors has approved the Tender Offer and recommends that shareholders tender into the Tender Offer, once commenced.

Headquartered in Okayama, Japan, Benesse is Japan's largest provider of education services for all ages and is a household brand within the domestic education sector. Moreover, the Company is also the largest operator of fee-paying nursing care homes in Japan and operates over 350 facilities nationwide. Benesse has over 16,000 employees and JPY 411.8 billion (USD 2.7 billion) in net sales as of FY March 2023.

Japan's education sector is growing, driven by an increasing demand for adult training and reskilling of its labor force, as well as increased demand for eLearning modalities in the K-12 segment. The nursing care sector is also growing, driven by demographic tailwinds of Japan's aging population. Together with the founding family, EQT aims to further accelerate Benesse's growth, leveraging its vast experience from developing education and elderly care platforms worldwide.

With this transaction, BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII is expected to be 40-45 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Please note that the commencement and consummation of the Tender Offer are subject to conditions.

