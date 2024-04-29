Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23 April 2024 and 26 April 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 398,534 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455)
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
23 April 2024
100,000
295.9264
29,592,640.00
24 April 2024
98,534
297.3100
29,295,143.54
25 April 2024
100,000
289.3646
28,936,460.00
26 April 2024
100,000
298.6324
29,863,240.00
Total accumulated over week 17/2024
398,534
295.3010
117,687,483.54
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
398,534
295.3010
117,687,483.54
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 April 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares
1,245,048,412
881,555
1,245,929,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
60,873,363
-
60,873,363
Number of outstanding shares
1,184,175,049
881,555
1,185,056,604
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17--2024,c3970207
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3970207/2768733.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release w17
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3295230
EQT AB Group
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3970207/a1867d34c8d8d8dd.pdf
EQT Transactions Week 17
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17-2024-302130317.html