DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The Company reported net income of $7,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $27,000 for the similar period in 2022.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,000 including $25,000 for rental revenue and $10,000 for management fees as compared to $25,000 for rental revenue and $38,000 for the comparative period in 2022. The reduction in revenue for management fees is due to a lower selling price for oil and gas.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $70,000 as compared to $71,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.
New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
460
$
436
|Other current assets
24
30
|Total current assets
484
466
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|Land, buildings and equipment
632
631
|Note receivable -related parties
3,542
3,542
|Total assets
$
4,658
$
4,639
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
|(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
25
$
23
|Accrued expenses
39
40
|Total current liabilities
64
63
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, Series B
1
1
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
|shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares
|at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
51
51
|Additional paid-in capital
63,579
63,579
|Accumulated deficit
(59,037
)
(59,055
)
|Total shareholder equity
4,594
4,576
|Total liabilities & equity
$
4,658
$
4,639
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
|Rent
$
25
$
25
$
76
$
76
|Management Fee
10
38
39
79
35
63
115
155
|Operating expenses
|Operating Expenses
15
18
41
43
|Corporate general and administrative
70
71
219
231
|Total operating expenses
85
89
260
274
|Operating earnings (loss)
(50
)
(26
)
(145
)
(119
)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income from a related party
53
53
163
159
|Interest Income
4
|Other income, net
-
-
-
130
57
53
163
289
|Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
7
$
27
$
18
$
170
|Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
0.03
|Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic
5,132
5,132
5,132
5,132
