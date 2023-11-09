DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $7,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $27,000 for the similar period in 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,000 including $25,000 for rental revenue and $10,000 for management fees as compared to $25,000 for rental revenue and $38,000 for the comparative period in 2022. The reduction in revenue for management fees is due to a lower selling price for oil and gas.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $70,000 as compared to $71,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 460 $ 436 Other current assets 24 30 Total current assets 484 466 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 632 631 Note receivable -related parties 3,542 3,542 Total assets $ 4,658 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25 $ 23 Accrued expenses 39 40 Total current liabilities 64 63 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,037 ) (59,055 ) Total shareholder equity 4,594 4,576 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,658 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended

September 30, For the Nine Months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Rent $ 25 $ 25 $ 76 $ 76 Management Fee 10 38 39 79 35 63 115 155 Operating expenses Operating Expenses 15 18 41 43 Corporate general and administrative 70 71 219 231 Total operating expenses 85 89 260 274 Operating earnings (loss) (50 ) (26 ) (145 ) (119 ) Other income (expense) Interest income from a related party 53 53 163 159 Interest Income 4 Other income, net - - - 130 57 53 163 289 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 7 $ 27 $ 18 $ 170 Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 5,132 5,132 5,132

