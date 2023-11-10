

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 26% at $3.31. AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) is up over 21% at $11.98. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is up over 9% at $2.15. Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH) is up over 8% at $2.00. Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is up over 8% at $1.35. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is up over 6% at $6.65.



In the Red



Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is down over 31% at $9.29. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is down over 28% at $4.22. 2U, Inc. (TWOU) is down over 28% at $1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is down over 26% at $56.50. BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is down over 24% at $1.08. Diageo plc (DEO) is down over 14% at $137.55. Unity Software Inc. (U) is down over 13% at $21.91. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is down over 10% at $8.69. Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT) is down over 10% at $1.92. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is down over 8% at $1.78. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is down over 7% at $50.39. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is down over 6% at $3.22. Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) is down over 5% at $3.17. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 5% at $1.58.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken