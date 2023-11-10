

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $9.49 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $7.47 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $137.54 million from $137.21 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $9.49 Mln. vs. $7.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $137.54 Mln vs. $137.21 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $560 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken