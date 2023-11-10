

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production remained unchanged in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial output posted a flat growth in September, following a 0.3 percent increase in August. Production was forecast to fall 0.2 percent.



The increases in production of capital goods, energy and intermediate goods were offset by the fall in consumer goods output.



Production of capital goods and energy climbed 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Likewise, intermediate goods output gained 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods production was down 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial output softened to 2.0 percent from 4.2 percent in August.



On average in the third quarter, the level of production climbed 0.2 percent compared to the previous three months.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken