

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Sentiment for November might be the highlight on Friday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down.



Gold edged down on the strength of the dollar, while oil prices are gaining.



As of 6.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 28.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 34.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished firmly negative on Thursday. The Nasdaq slumped 128.97 points or 0.9 percent to 13,521.45, the S&P 500 slid 35.43 points or 0.8 percent to 4,347.35 and the Dow fell 220.33 points or 0.7 percent to 33,891.94.



On the economic front, the consumer sentiment for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 63.5, while it was up 63.8 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 814 and the U.S. rig count was 618.



The Treasury Department's Statement for October will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $49.8 billion compared to the deficit of $170.9 billion in the previous month.



Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.47 percent to 3,038.97.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.76 percent to 17,203.26. Japanese shares closed lower. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,336.72.



Australian markets declined on Friday. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 0.55 percent to 6,976.50.



The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.53 percent lower at 7,176.60.



The Dow dropped 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent to snap their longest winning streaks in two years.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 74.13 points or 1.04 percent, the German DAX is losing 117.54 points or 0.77 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 88.60 points or 1.19 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 63.45 points or 0.60 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.85 percent.



