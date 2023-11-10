Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that research on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, including new data from the phase 2 2-THE-TOP trial and real-world evidence from patients diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM) and other central nervous system tumors (CNS), will be presented at the 2023 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Canada.

Novocure's presence at the SNO Annual Meeting will include medical booths, sponsored symposia and scientific presentations spanning preclinical, clinical and real-world outcomes research underscoring the safety and efficacy of TTFields therapy, as well as patient and healthcare provider satisfaction with the therapy.

"The SNO Annual Meeting is the largest annual conference focused on neuro-oncology and an ideal forum for sharing new data on the use of immunotherapy and TTFields therapy in the treatment of GBM as well as our largest real-world study to date and additional insights about the safety and efficacy of TTFields therapy," said Frank Leonard, President of Novocure's U.S. CNS Cancers Franchise. "We are eager to engage with the neuro-oncology community as we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer."

Highlights include:

an oral presentation of data from the 2-THE-TOP trial, suggesting TTFields therapy had an enhanced effect with pembrolizumab in patients with newly diagnosed GBM. 2-THE-TOP is an investigator-sponsored phase 2 clinical trial of TTFields therapy plus pembrolizumab plus maintenance temozolomide.





an oral presentation of the final results of Novocure's largest non-interventional real-world evidence study to date, the TTFields in Germany in Routine Clinical Care (TIGER) study in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). A striking 82% of the 710 patients surveyed opted to use TTFields therapy and demonstrated sustained health-related quality of life, except for more itchy skin, consistent with results from the randomized, phase 3 EF-14 clinical study.

Novocure is also sponsoring an Independent Supported Session, titled Tumor Treating Fields vs. GBM -The Evidence and Experience, on Friday, Nov. 17, from 12:45-1:45 p.m. PST in Room 208-209, Vancouver Convention Centre.

A CME/Industry Sponsored Symposium, PeerView Live at SNO 2023, Shattering the Barriers to Glioblastoma Care: Revolutionary Advances With Innovative Technologies and Modern Systemic Approaches (in collaboration with the American Brain Tumor Association), will be held Thursday, Nov. 15 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. PST in Room 205-207, Vancouver Convention Centre.

The 2023 SNO Annual Meeting will also mark the debut of Novocure's new Optune Gio brand. Optune®, Novocure's FDA-approved treatment for newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM, will be renamed Optune Gio on Nov. 15.

Presentations include:

Final efficacy and correlative analyses of 2-THE-TOP: A pilot study of TTFields (Optune) plus pembrolizumab plus maintenance temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM).

Treatment decision and quality of life of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM) receiving Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in routine clinical care: First results of the TIGER study.

Demographics, prescribing patterns, and satisfaction of healthcare professionals who prescribe Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy to patients with glioblastoma.

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in glioblastoma (GBM): relationship between patient experience, global region, and age.

Long-term global post-marketing surveillance data from pediatric, adult and elderly patients with central nervous system malignancies treated with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy.

Real world experience with TTFields with emphasis on therapy compliance.

Prolonged follow-up of an oligodendroglioma patient with history of Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) as post chemo-radiation maintenance therapy.

Distant progression to the posterior fossa in supratentorial glioblastoma: A report of three cases during Tumor Treating Fields therapy.

Advanced MRI Biomarkers Predict Early Response to Tumor Treating Fields in Glioblastoma.

Investigating safety and efficacy of TTFields prior and concomitant to radiotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma first results of the PriCoTTF phase I/II trial.

The pivotal METIS (EF-25) study of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following radiosurgery.

The pivotal TRIDENT study of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy with chemoradiation, followed by maintenance TTFields therapy/temozolomide (TMZ), in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM).

Adopting Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for glioblastoma and other solid cancers: challenges and opportunities.

Tumor Treating Fields: Real-World Survival and Quality of Life Outcomes on the XCELSIOR Platform.

Development of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) arrays for treatment of head tumors in mice models.

Molecular characterization of glioma tissue after TTFields treatment.

Dielectric properties of intracranial tumors role of myelin content.

About Tumor Treating Fields Therapy

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Due to its multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Optune

Optune is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for glioblastoma (GBM). Optune delivers Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy to the region of the tumor.

TTFields therapy uses electric fields to disrupt cell division. TTFields therapy does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size. TTFields therapy takes advantage of the special characteristics and geometrical shape of dividing cells, which make them susceptible to the effects of the alternating electric fields. TTFields therapy causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. TTFields therapy is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma, some of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

