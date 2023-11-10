Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023
CNH Industrial: CNH Attends 'Empowering Sustainable Agriculture' Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / CNH Industrial played a key role at the 'Empowering Sustainable Agriculture' Summit, held by the European Agricultural Machinery Industry (CEMA) in Brussels.

The event saw the participation of high level speakers such as Maciej Golubiewski, the Head of Cabinet for the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Janusz Wojciechowski, Norbert Lins, Chairman of the Agriculture Committee MEP, and Catherine Geslain-Lanéelle from DG Agriculture.

In his keynote address, Carlo Lambro, Brand President of New Holland Agriculture and President of CNH Industrial Italia, discussed the relationship between energy and agrifood systems.

He underscored the potential of a circular economy approach in achieving carbon-neutral agriculture. Lambro further elaborated on the role of renewable energy solutions such as biomethane in meeting European environmental objectives. He also emphasized the potential of European Union regulatory measures in encouraging farmers to invest in sustainable agricultural practices.

The CEMA Summit also included an Innovation Village exhibition, displaying key strategies of CNH's commitment to sustainable agriculture.

The exhibition featured New Holland's Energy Independent Farm concept and Case IH Connect Room, which are key pillars of CNH's sustainable agriculture strategy.

CNH's attendance to this event demonstrates the Company's commitment to a more sustainable future

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
