CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH kicks off A Sustainable Year series with a focus on AI

CNH kicks off A Sustainable Year series with a focus on AI

Basildon, April 30, 2024

Today, CNH announces the first in a series of stories to be featured in its latest A Sustainable Year magazine. The annual publication promotes the company's innovation and sustainability initiatives.

The first story explains how humans can learn to trust the recommendations of artificial intelligence (AI). AI has broad manufacturing applications that can increase efficiency and productivity, so it is important to understand how it arrives at its conclusions.

This is why CNH is exploring the potential of explainable AI (XAI) with the XMANAI (eXplainable MANufacturing AI) project in San Matteo, Italy. Included in this story is an interview with academic expert, Dr Fabio Grandi, from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Read our 'Building trust in AI' story here.

Keep in touch for more stories that highlight CNH's support for the communities we work in, our diversity and inclusion initiatives and product innovation.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments