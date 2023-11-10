

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie dropped to 109.48 against the yen and 0.8796 against the aussie, from an early high of 109.75 and a 10-day high of 0.8770, respectively.



The loonie fell to an 8-day low of 1.3825 against the greenback and a 2-day low of 1.4778 against the euro, down from an early high of 1.3790 and a 2-day high of 1.4708, respectively.



Next key support for the currency is likely seen around 104.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the aussie, 1.40 against the greenback and 1.49 against the euro.



