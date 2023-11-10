The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 09 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 09 November 2023 84.55p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 82.51p per ordinary share
10 November 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45