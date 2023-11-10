eGain Corporation: eGain Wins KMWorld Magazine's KM Promise Award for 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, announced that it was selected by KMWorld magazine for the 2023 KMPromise Award (https://www.kmworld.com/Articles/News/News/2023-KM-PROMISE-AWARD-WINNER-eGain-161335.aspx).



Presented to eGain at the KMWorld 2023 Conference in Washington, D.C., the award is given to the organization that is delivering on its promise to customers by providing innovative technology solutions for implementing and integrating KM practices into their business processes, according to KMWorld. The award-winning organization demonstrates how it goes beyond simply delivering technology to working with clients to ensure that both the technology and knowledge processes are embedded into the work processes. In other words, it helps organizations realize positive business results.

"I'm delighted that eGain has won the KMWorld Promise Award this year. eGain's knowledge solution enables businesses to deliver hyper-intelligent customer service through self-service and frontline employees alike, while providing actionable insights to business managers," said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief for KMWorld. "Their knowledge hub unifies trusted knowledge locked in silos across organizations. Most recently, the company has added generative AI to complement conversational AI and omnichannel content management to its platform. This is a well-deserved honor."

"We are honored to receive this award," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Our Knowledge Hub, now enhanced with AssistGPT, reimagines knowledge management automation in the customer engagement market."

