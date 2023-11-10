

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell sharply on Friday amid concerns about interest rates after hawkish comments from top officials from Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England.



The dollar rebounded in the New York session, hurting the yellow metal.



The dollar index, which dropped to 105.74, rallied to 106.01 and despite a couple of retreats, firmed again before turning weak again.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $32.10 or about 1.6% at $1,937.70 an ounce. Gold futures shed 3.1% in the week, the first weekly loss in more than a month.



Silver futures for December ended down $0.624 at $22.281 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.5870 per pound, down $0.0535 from the previous close.



Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is not yet confident rates are at a sufficiently restrictive level to bring inflation down to 2% and warned the central bank would not hesitate to resume raising rates.



ECB President Lagarde also said more rate increases are needed to control inflation.



ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a newspaper interview that it is premature to discuss European Central Bank rate cuts.



Bank of England's Chief Economist Huw Pill said the monetary policy needs to be restrictive in order to bring inflation back to the target.



On the U.S. economic front, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index slid to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 63.7.



The consumer sentiment index decreased for the fourth consecutive month, falling to its lowest level since hitting 59.0 in May.



The report also said year-ahead inflation expectations rose to 4.4% in November from 4.2% in October, reaching the highest level since hitting 4.7% in April.



Long-run inflation expectations also increased from 3% in October to 3.2% in November, marking the highest reading since 2011.



