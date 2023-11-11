Taura Gold Inc.: Taura Gold Appoints New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") announces that John Dorward, a current director of the Company, was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dominic Verdejo has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer but continues to act as a director.

The Company also announces that Vince Sapuppo has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Sapuppo and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TAURA GOLD INC.

John Dorward

President and Chief Executive Officer

