Wienerberger: Operating in a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment, Wienerberger, provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, successfully held its ground in the third quarter of 2023, sustaining the good performance of the first two quarters. Compared to the record-breaking year of 2022, the company generated strong results, especially in view of the decline in demand in all relevant end markets, with third-quarter revenues at group level of € 3,286 million (Q3 2022: € 3,848 million) and operating EBITDA of € 665 million (Q3 2022: € 820 million). The continuation of the established self-help program aimed at earnings growth and efficiency enhancements contributed a satisfactory amount to earnings. These solid results ...

