

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release October figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, producer prices were down 0.3 percent on month and up 2.0 percent on year.



Japan also will see September figures for machine tool orders; in August, orders were down 11.2 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Monday for Deepavali and will re-open on Tuesday.



