Metacon AB: Metacon announces approved CE marking of HHG 50 for the production of green hydrogen from biogas

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon, through its subsidiary Helbio, has received approved CE marking of its hydrogen generator HHG 50 for the production of ca 50 Nm3 of hydrogen per hour. The CE mark is an important step in the development of our core technology for our compact reformers. This type of unit is intended for Metacon's demonstration plant in Kempten in southern Germany, where preparations for the upcoming installation are ongoing.

The CE mark proves and ensures that our technology and design comply with EU product safety requirements. This means that with the application of the corresponding design and execution, we will be able to obtain corresponding certifications for our other product families that are under development.

The fact that our products comply with the EU's standards and regulations for product safety is a prerequisite for being able to put the products on the market and allows us to sell them throughout the EU. The CE marking means that we have received a Certificate of Conformity for the fuel processor from an EU-accredited certification body, in this case, EuroCert, according to the applicable EU directives and standards for the parts that require special notification.

The next step is to prepare corresponding certifications for our larger commercial hydrogen generator HHG 250, which will be able to produce close to 300 Nm3 of fossil-free hydrogen per hour (about 25 kg), equivalent to about 200 tons of hydrogen per year in continuous operation. Or to illustrate with a practical example: enough hydrogen for more than 1,500 hydrogen cars to drive more than 15,000 km each in a year. The production of the first complete HHG 250 can begin as soon as our new factory in Patras, Greece, is fully completed. At a refueling price of EUR 10/kg, an HHG 250 can bring in approximately EUR 2 million per year to the owner of an HHG-coupled filling station. The deal for a biogas plant that invests in upgrading the biogas to hydrogen in this way, can thus have a very short payback period and contribute to the biogas plant having a renewed and improved financial situation.

"This is good news that once again shows that our proprietary hydrogen generators meet the high product safety requirements set out in the EU's various directives and regulations. Our HHG series shares basic technology with our Combined Heat and Power technology, but lacks equipment for electricity generation (FC), inverters, control technology for heat production and other things that must fit in a compact form factor such as in the H2PS-5. While there certainly are interesting niches for us in CHP, we see significantly greater opportunities for reduced business risks and at the same time larger and more profitable business in hydrogen production market", commented Christer Wikner, CEO & President, Metacon.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone 0707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:45 CET on 13 Nov 2023.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Our vision is that "Metacon will become one of the leading companies in Europe in solutions for local production of fossil-free hydrogen for industry and the transport sector". The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly owned subsidiary Helbio S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for highly efficient hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated refueling stations for green hydrogen, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com

