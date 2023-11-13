Stanford University researchers have explored the efficiency of a single-junction solar cell using transition metal dichalcogenides such as MoS2, MoSe2, WS2, and WSe2 as absorbers. The device has shown substantial light absorptance in ultra-thin 5-nanometer (nm) films, achieving high short-circuit current levels.Researchers from Stanford University have demonstrated a 50 nm single-junction transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) solar cell that could potentially achieve a 25% power conversion efficiency. "We developed a rigorous model for TMD solar cell performance which accounts for both intrinsic ...

