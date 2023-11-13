

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $137 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $3.16 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $137 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.43 to $4.71



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken