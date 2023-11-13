

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc eased to 167.68 against the yen, from an early more than 3-week high of 168.40.



The franc weakened to a 6-day low of 1.1086 against the pound and a 10-day low of 0.9052 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.1007 and 0.9010, respectively.



The franc touched 0.9660 against the euro, its lowest level since October 3.



The next likely support for the currency is seen around 144.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the pound, 0.92 against the greenback and 0.985 against the euro.



