13-Nov-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co analyst interview | Banks

Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) | Strategic progress and investments towards 'Future State 2'



Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark talks about how Arbuthnot Banking Group is progressing strategically towards its "Future State 2" plan and covers a few key areas including the growth of specialist SME finance divisions, the optimisation of the core relationship banking franchise, and the significant investments aimed at propelling the business forward. Mark also discusses ABG's impressive deposit growth, the robust performance of their credit book amidst a challenging environment, and the expansion of their central London headquarters to accommodate future demands.

Arbuthnot Banking Group is a holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., it offers carefully crafted expert private and commercial banking services alongside wealth planning advice from Chartered Wealth Planners and discretionary investment management.

