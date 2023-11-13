

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$20.34 million, or -$1.14 per share. This compares with -$8.88 million, or -$0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 52.7% to $0.43 million from $0.91 million last year.



Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$20.34 Mln. vs. -$8.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.14 vs. -$0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $0.43 Mln vs. $0.91 Mln last year.



