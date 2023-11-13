

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $25.47 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $105.62 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $141.0 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $3.84 billion from $3.43 billion last year.



AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $25.47 Mln. vs. $105.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.



