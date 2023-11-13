

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sofia Produce LLC, which operates under the name Trufresh, is recalling all sizes of fresh cantaloupes due to a possible salmonella contamination.



The fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the 'Malichita' label were sold between October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023.



The company, which operates out of Arizona, said the cantaloupes were distributed directly to Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida, as well as Canada.



The cantaloupes also have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each fruit. The top half of the sticker is white and has the word 'Malichita' written in script in black letters, while the bottom of the sticker is black and has the number 4050 prominently displayed in white letters together with the words 'Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.'



According to the FDA, this label will identify individual Malichita cantaloupes purchased by consumers.



Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.



