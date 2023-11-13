Aurwest Resources Corporation: Aurwest Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR)is pleased to announce that the company has filed its interim financial statements ("Financial Statements"), management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and quarterly certifications for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2023.

Further to filing the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A, the Company is pleased to provide an update on our quarterly operating highlights as set out below:

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net loss for third quarter 2023 was $102,181, or $0.00 per-share.

Cash at September 30, 2023 was $102,180.

Reduced operating costs by 44% from the third quarter 2022, and 25% from second quarter 2023.

The Company worked to minimize future capital obligation which will allow the Company to refocus its ongoing future exploration activities in Newfoundland.

The Company continued its analysis of historical data from its Phase 1 & 2 drilling results, assessment reports and geophysicist technical evaluation, focusing specifically on Twin Ponds area within Paradise Lake.

Selected Financial Data

The following selected financial data is summarized from the Company's Financial Statements. A copy of the Financial Statement and MD&A is available at www.aurwestresources.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2022 Loss and comprehensive loss $ 102,181 $ 183,370 Loss per share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash $ 102,180 $ 337,292 Total assets $ 4,555,675 $ 4,775,613 Total current liabilities $ 381,922 $ 335,765 Total liabilities $ 381,922 $ 335,765 Total shareholders' equity $ 4,555,675 $ 4,439,848

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has two Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake a 23,600-hectare (236 km2) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold Project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

