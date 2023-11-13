Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") is pleased to announce the appointment of Denise Achonu as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Dexterra.

Denise is an accomplished finance executive who brings to Dexterra more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and service industries in Canada and the US. She joins us most recently from Verve Senior Living where she was CFO for the past seven years. Denise has also held senior executive positions with InnVest, Delta and Fairmont Hotels.

"I am very pleased to welcome Denise to Dexterra and to our Executive Leadership Team. I look forward to working together to deliver our growth strategy and building on our brand as a support services champion," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer.

"Dexterra has a proven history of delivering high quality solutions for clients. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to a growing people-driven business, supporting the infrastructure and built assets that play a vital role in our economy," said Ms. Achonu. "I look forward to working with Mark and the team to drive strong financial performance and increase shareholder value over the long-term."

Ms. Achonu will join the company in early January 2024.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Christos Gazeas, EVP Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Head office: Airway Centre, 5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187206