

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L), a specialty chemicals company, on Tuesday announced that it has set financial targets for 2026.



Ahead of its capital markets day, the company said it expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit margin of 19 percent through its growth and efficiency programmes based on current market conditions.



The margin could rise above this level with a modest recovery in the demand environment, Elementis noted.



Going forward, the company also expects its growth platforms to deliver $90 million above market revenue growth by 2026. This will be based on innovation, advantaged technologies, and from key industry trends.



On Monday, Elementis shares closed at 122.6 pence, down 0.81% on the London Stock Exchange.



