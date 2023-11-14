

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Tuesday that it has bagged an order for seven 737-8 airplanes from SCAT Airlines, a Kazakh civil airline company, to expand its 737 MAX fleet.



The latest order will nearly double SCAT's 737 fleet as the airline looks to open new routes to European destinations.



With reduced fuel consumption, the 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers depending on configuration and offers a range of up to 6,480 km or 3,500 nautical miles.



Based in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, SCAT serves a network of domestic and international destinations in the Commonwealth of Independent States and Central Asia.



SCAT was the first airline in Central Asia to fly the 737 MAX and currently operates three 737-8 and five 737-9 airplanes.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken