

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN offices around the world lowered their flags to half-mast and staff held a minute's silence to mourn more than 100 UN aid workers killed in Israel's attacks in Gaza



102 aid workers with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees were killed and 27 others were injured in the Palestinian enclave in Israel's month-old relentless attacks targeting Hamas, according to UNRWA.



The UNRWA death toll in Gaza is the highest in any single conflict in UN history, it says.



They were among the 13,000 UNRWA staff working in Gaza under very dangerous conditions, and many of them were killed with their families. The victims include teachers, school principals, health workers, including a gynecologist, engineers, support staff and a psychologist.



UNRWA is hosting nearly 780,000 people in more than 150 facilities across the Gaza Strip who have sought shelter from bombardments.



Besides UN aid workers, 4,609 children are among 11,180 people killed in Israeli airstrikes being carried out in retaliation against the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas in Israeli cities.



UN facilities, including those providing shelter, have not been spared during the war in Gaza. UNRWA says that more than 60 shelters have been impacted, including 10 directly hit. Most of them were in the middle and southern areas down from Wadi Gaza.



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden urged Israel to protect Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital from attacks.



UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.



