

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 85% at $10.90. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is up over 41% at $2.28. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) is up over 34% at $2.87. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is up over 19% at $1.16. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (DHAC) is up over 10% at $13.70. American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) is up over 8% at $7.40. Mobiv Acquisition Corp (MOBV) is up over 8% at $4.90. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is up over 7% at $2.08. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is up over 6% at $1.33. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is up over 6% at $0.97. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 5% at $1.81.



In the Red



The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is down over 48% at $2.01. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is down over 38% at $3.41. Harrow, Inc. (HROW) is down over 24% at $9.65. Fisker Inc. (FSR) is down over 18% at $3.35. Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is down over 18% at $1.65. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is down over 17% at $2.84. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is down over 14% at $18.00. Sea Limited (SE) is down over 11% at $40.53. On Holding AG (ONON) is down over 9% at $24.00. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is down over 7% at $1.87. Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) is down over 6% at $12.34.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken