

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SE (VIVEF.PK), a French entertainment, media, and communication company, Tuesday announced that it has completed the sale of its unit Editis to a private company International Media Invest or IMI.



Vivendi had signed the agreement for the sale of Editis to IMI in June.



Vivendi received 653 million euros including the reimbursement of the Editis debt.



The closing of the sale follows the European Commission's decision to grant authorization to IMI to acquire Editis by approving it as a suitable purchaser.



Currently, Vivendi shares are trading at 8.62 euros, up 0.77% in Paris.



