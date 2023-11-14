Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces a New Private Placement Offering of Common Shares

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces a new private placement offering (the "Placement") presented to eligible investors, at a price of $0.025 per unit (1 unit = one (1) common share at a price of $0.025 + one (1) warrant allowing the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Placement). The anticipated gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $100,000 or 4,000,000 units.

Closing is expected on November 30, 2023. This private placement is subject to the finalization of formal documentation, regulatory approvals and conditional on the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be issued as part of the financing will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day following the closing date.

The proceeds from this common stock offering will be used to finance the Company's current operations and working capital needs.

For more information:

Ghislain Morin

CEO

819-354-9439

ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca Serge Roy

Chairman of the Board

819-856-8435

sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802959/goldflare-announces-a-new-private-placement-offering-of-common-shares